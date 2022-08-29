 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

How Prince William fell in love with Kate Middleton?

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

How Prince William fell in love with Kate Middleton?
How Prince William fell in love with Kate Middleton?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011 after their first meeting in 2001 while at the University of St Andrews.

Royal biographer Kate Nicholls said it did not take long for the future king to notice his future wife when they were both residents at St Salvator's Hall of Residence in first year.

The parents of three quickly became friends, and William fell in love with Kate.

The Duke of Cambridge had disclosed that Kate's sense of humour had made him fall in love with her.

In an interview before their wedding, Prince William said, “We met at university – at St Andrew’s – and we were friends for over a year first. It just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle. Had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just, you know, had a really good time.”

The Queen’s grandson also revealed, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humour which kind of helps me because I’ve got a very dirty sense of humour.

‘So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened.’

More From Entertainment:

‘Lonely’ Prince Harry’s pals ‘refuse to back Oprah’ claims: report

‘Lonely’ Prince Harry’s pals ‘refuse to back Oprah’ claims: report
Princess Diana would be ‘absolutely distraught’ over Harry and William’s tensions

Princess Diana would be ‘absolutely distraught’ over Harry and William’s tensions
Priyanka Chopra’s friend lauds actress ‘true hospitality’: Photos

Priyanka Chopra’s friend lauds actress ‘true hospitality’: Photos
Khloe Kardashian leaves fans shocked with her drastic weight loss journey

Khloe Kardashian leaves fans shocked with her drastic weight loss journey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘embroiled in fights’ over public image

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘embroiled in fights’ over public image
Prince Charles attends church service amid Balmoral break with Queen

Prince Charles attends church service amid Balmoral break with Queen
Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam

Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam
Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school

Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school
Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio

Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family
Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’

Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’
Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship

Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship

Latest

view all