 
world
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Reuters

6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island

By
Reuters

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Students gather at an open area following an earthquake in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 29, 2022. — Reuters
Students gather at an open area following an earthquake in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 29, 2022. — Reuters

  • Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency says shallow quake did not trigger tsunami warning.
  • Says there were no reports of casualties but there was minor damage to buildings on Siberut island.
  • Three consecutive earthquakes hit island with increasing intensity since early hours of Monday.

JAKARTA: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to rattle the area since early Monday, according to the country's geophysics agency.

Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the Mentawai islands, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am and said it did not trigger a tsunami warning.

The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG spokesperson said.

Three consecutive earthquakes struck the area with increasing intensity since the early hours of Monday, with a 5.2-magnitude tremor recorded before dawn, followed by a 5.4-magnitude quake less than an hour later.

Related items

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake was felt strongly for several seconds by residents in the Mentawai islands, in the provincial capital of Padang, and in the surrounding mountainous area of Bukitinggi, the disaster agency said in a statement.

The agency said there were no reports of casualties but there was minor damage to buildings on Siberut island.

Separately, Novriadi, a local disaster official in the Mentawai islands, told Reuters that residents in several villages had been evacuated to higher ground and a local church, school and health facility had been slightly damaged.

The disaster agency urged the public not to panic and warned of the potential for aftershocks.

Padang was struck by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in 2009 that killed more than 1,100 people, injured many more and caused widespread destruction.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

More From World:

Elon Musk says world still needs oil and gas

Elon Musk says world still needs oil and gas
Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods
Why does Elon Musk's mother sleep in garage when she visits billionaire son?

Why does Elon Musk's mother sleep in garage when she visits billionaire son?
VIDEO: Man who burnt woman to death for refusing proposal seen smiling

VIDEO: Man who burnt woman to death for refusing proposal seen smiling
Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer

Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer
Canada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas

Canada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas
India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog

India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog
Taliban accuse Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace

Taliban accuse Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace
Khalistan Referendum campaign shakes Canadian politics

Khalistan Referendum campaign shakes Canadian politics
Plumes of dust as India demolishes illegal skyscrapers

Plumes of dust as India demolishes illegal skyscrapers
Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
Turkey dismisses 'meaningless' concerns over US sanctions warning

Turkey dismisses 'meaningless' concerns over US sanctions warning

Latest

view all