Elon Musk made Amber Heard feel ‘dead in her soul’

Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s relationship reportedly included a ‘lack of love’ and made the Aquaman star feel ‘dead in her soul’.

These findings came to light during the Johnny Depp defamation case here notes from Heard and Dr Dawn Hughes’ private sessions were revealed to the court.

It included allegations like “my soul was dead” and unearthed shocking details behind the true nature of her romance with Musk.

According to Dr Hughes’ notes, Heard spoke in candid detail about her relationship with Musk and admitted at one point, “I was heartbroken. My soul was dead. Felt nothing then.”

Other conversations surrounding the romance, featured questions by Dr Hughes including an exchange between the client and therapist where Hughes asked, “You weren't in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.”

To this Heard is recorded as responding with the words, “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time.”