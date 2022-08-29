 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk made Amber Heard feel ‘dead in her soul’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Elon Musk made Amber Heard feel ‘dead in her soul’
Elon Musk made Amber Heard feel ‘dead in her soul’

Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s relationship reportedly included a ‘lack of love’ and made the Aquaman star feel ‘dead in her soul’.

These findings came to light during the Johnny Depp defamation case here notes from Heard and Dr Dawn Hughes’ private sessions were revealed to the court.

It included allegations like “my soul was dead” and unearthed shocking details behind the true nature of her romance with Musk.

According to Dr Hughes’ notes, Heard spoke in candid detail about her relationship with Musk and admitted at one point, “I was heartbroken. My soul was dead. Felt nothing then.”

Other conversations surrounding the romance, featured questions by Dr Hughes including an exchange between the client and therapist where Hughes asked, “You weren't in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.”

To this Heard is recorded as responding with the words, “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle left Queen ‘frustrated’ with her ‘false narrative’

Meghan Markle left Queen ‘frustrated’ with her ‘false narrative’
Meghan Markle reveals why she gave the Royal Family control of passport, mail

Meghan Markle reveals why she gave the Royal Family control of passport, mail
Meghan Markle’s ‘left the Firm behind: New revelations

Meghan Markle’s ‘left the Firm behind: New revelations
Prince Harry refusing at ‘final jump’ before going ‘nuclear’ on Royals

Prince Harry refusing at ‘final jump’ before going ‘nuclear’ on Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Scotland visit to create ‘awkward family tensions’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Scotland visit to create ‘awkward family tensions’
Meghan Markle ‘shares a secret’ with Sussex fans: ‘Conditions are right!’

Meghan Markle ‘shares a secret’ with Sussex fans: ‘Conditions are right!’
Prince Harry was ‘meant to be a part’ of Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast

Prince Harry was ‘meant to be a part’ of Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast
Princess Diana told expert she was ‘obsessed by Camilla totally’

Princess Diana told expert she was ‘obsessed by Camilla totally’

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t understand’ Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t understand’ Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast

Latest

view all