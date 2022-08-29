 
sports
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
SDSports desk

Shaheen Shah Afridi departs for London to complete rehabilitation

By
SDSports desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

A file image of Shaheen Shah Afridi wearing knee braces as he undergoes medical treatment for his injury. — Twitter/File
  • Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during first Test against Sri Lanka. 
  • He is expected to regain complete fitness before ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
  • PCB chief medical officer says Shaheen is being sent to London in the best interest of the player.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday announced that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has departed for London where he will complete his rehabilitation.

PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro said: “Shaheen requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

According to the statement issued in this regard, in London Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal. 

It should be noted that since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club).

Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.

