Meghan Markle says people see her as 'real-life princess'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, in her new interview, dubbed herself 'real-life princess' and says girls have 'power to create a life greater than any fairy tale.'

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with The Cut for the most revealing interview since her infamous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, discussing everything from the couple's upcoming projects, to teaching their kids manners, to the troubles she had with the monarchy's restrictions on her life, to her deep love with Harry.



The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies, who interviewed Meghan, says the Duchess is "still very aware" of her royal status despite her high-profile exit from the Royal Family.



Meghan, during thechat, claimed: "It’s important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.’



“I just look at all of them and think, You have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read, she added.

Meghan went on: "I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a prince one day. I mean you can find love. You can find happiness. You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again.”