Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for royal family revealed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for the royal family has been disclosed as she reportedly reached out Meghan Markle ahead of her and Prince Harry’s visit to UK next month.



Reports, citing the insiders, claim Kate Middleton wants to extend an olive branch to Sussexes as she is aware that "patching things up" and ending their alleged rift will be good not just for their respective families but for Royal family as a whole.

The International Business Times, quoting royal expert Camilla Tominey as saying, Meghan and Harry have no plans to visit William and Kate Middleton during their stay in UK in September.

The report further said the former Suits actress “doesn't feel it's appropriate" for her and husband Prince Harry to meet up with Kate Middleton and William.

She reportedly also "doesn't care" if their decision not to see the Cambridges will be perceived as a snub.