 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for royal family revealed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for royal family revealed
Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for royal family revealed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for the royal family has been disclosed as she reportedly reached out Meghan Markle ahead of her and Prince Harry’s visit to UK next month.

Reports, citing the insiders, claim Kate Middleton wants to extend an olive branch to Sussexes as she is aware that "patching things up" and ending their alleged rift will be good not just for their respective families but for Royal family as a whole.

The International Business Times, quoting royal expert Camilla Tominey as saying, Meghan and Harry have no plans to visit William and Kate Middleton during their stay in UK in September.

The report further said the former Suits actress “doesn't feel it's appropriate" for her and husband Prince Harry to meet up with Kate Middleton and William.

She reportedly also "doesn't care" if their decision not to see the Cambridges will be perceived as a snub.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?
Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship

Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship
Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room

Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room
Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit

Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit
Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks
Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out

Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out
Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty

Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty
Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’

Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare
Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Latest

view all