Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to visit the UK next month to attend charity events "close to their hearts."

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester on 5 September, the residents have expressed their distress over the upcoming royal visit.

A 52-year-old Mancunian has claimed that Meghan and Harry are "not welcome" in Manchester as he slammed the royal couple for arranging an expensive event.

Sharing her thoughts with express.co.uk, Helen Jones, who has lived in Manchester all her life, said, "I don't know why they're coming here. They're not welcome.”

"I thought they had moved to America. I'm not sure why they have decided to come back, I don't think they're very popular here,” she added.

Harry and Meghan received backlash after it was revealed that the upcoming Manchester summit event will charge attendees more than £3,000. The amount doesn't include the cost of travel or accommodation.

Helen claimed, "That's ridiculous.. young people can't afford that. Well, most people can't even afford that with the cost of living situation".

"Who would bother wasting that much money to listen to them?" The summit is only for the rich anyway" Helen described by adding, "unfair."

Harry and Meghan will conclude their trip at the WellChild Awards in London on September 8.