 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone denies Jennifer Flavin's 'Intentional Dissipation' accusations

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone is clarifying things clearly regarding 'Intentional Dissipation' allegations made by Jennifer Flavin.

Court documents seen by a celebrity gossip website on Monday revealed that the Rocky star Stallone, 76, turned down Flavin's accusations that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Stallone's legal team wrote in his response that he "has not engaged" in that type of behavior

The actor also opposed Flavin's request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home, reported People.

On Aug. 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from the Expendables actor in a Florida court. Stallone’s rep. quoted the actor as saying in a statement, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The former couple have been married since May 1997 and share three adult daughters—Sophia, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.


More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique has reportedly been unfaithful to Shakira since 2016: ‘I warned her’

Gerard Pique has reportedly been unfaithful to Shakira since 2016: ‘I warned her’
Meghan Markle’s interview quashes ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’

Meghan Markle’s interview quashes ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’
'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series

'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series
Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour

Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour

Khloe Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?
Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship

Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship
Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room

Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room
Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit

Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit
Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Latest

view all