Sylvester Stallone denies Jennifer Flavin's 'Intentional Dissipation' accusations

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone is clarifying things clearly regarding 'Intentional Dissipation' allegations made by Jennifer Flavin.

Court documents seen by a celebrity gossip website on Monday revealed that the Rocky star Stallone, 76, turned down Flavin's accusations that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Stallone's legal team wrote in his response that he "has not engaged" in that type of behavior

The actor also opposed Flavin's request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home, reported People.

On Aug. 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from the Expendables actor in a Florida court. Stallone’s rep. quoted the actor as saying in a statement, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The former couple have been married since May 1997 and share three adult daughters—Sophia, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.



