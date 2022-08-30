 
BTS to give a free concert in a parking lot in Busan?

BTS is expected to give a free concert in Busan, but fans are not happy with the venue
BTS is expected to give a free concert in Busan, but fans are not happy with the venue.

BTS is scheduled to give a free performance for the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert in Busan on October 15, 2022.

Fans became overjoyed to hear about the free BTS concert but what bothered them was the announcement that it would be taking place at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot.

As BTS constitutes a huge fan following, about 100,000 people would be attending the event, hence the concert would require a large space.

Fans are unable to understand why the government chose an outdoor venue despite having huge stadiums within the city.

According to Koreaboo, Busan Government is being criticized for using an area that is in a remote area of Busan where transportation is difficult.

Fans, while doubting the intentions behind the decision, are not happy with the venue and speculate that the mayor of Busan took this decision.

They think that the decision was only taken to bring more traffic to the area to increase the value of the land as the area is still underdeveloped.

