Pakistan floods leave Alec Baldwin speechless

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fell short of words to express his thoughts on the devastating floods in Pakistan which killed over 1000 people including 300 children.

Taking to Instagram, Baldwin shared a video from northwest Pakistan where floods washed away several hotels and houses leaving thousands of people homeless.

"This," the actor captioned the video.

Hundreds of his fans expressed support for the people of Pakistan over the tragedy caused by the monsoon rains since mid June.

Meanwhile, the United National Secretary General urged the international community to come forward and help the people affected by the floods which experts blame on climate change.



