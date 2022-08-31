Meghan Markle gets advice from expert loyal to royals

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela slammed Meghan Markle for comparing her wedding to his grandfather being freed from prison.

A British royal biographer took to social media and wrote, "How long is Meghan going to pour out her drivel."

Angela Levin, who is known as a well known critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "It's enough already. Not a surprise to learn that Mandela's grandson is cross. Meghan compares her wedding to Mandela's release from prison."

The Duchess of Sussex hardly does anything which the British tabloid media and experts loyal to the British royal family approve of.

She was also criticized after the first episode of her podcast with Serena Williams released.