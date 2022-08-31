 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Meghan Markle hurting Prince Harry by looking 'awful lot' like dead Diana

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Meghan Markle is using her PR to look like Princess Diana ahead of her 25th death anniversary.

The Duchess of Sussex is accused 'trying' to cash in Diana's fame for her ongoing podcast, thereby hurting husband Prince Harry.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield speak on GB News: "I do wonder if there's a strategy behind it where it's the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death she's going to be on magazine covers, so let's get Meghan on magazine covers so that people compare the two."

She said: "Also, I don't know if you saw the picture on the cover of The Cut, it looks exactly like a picture that Princess Diana took in a black turtleneck," adding: "It is bizarre, and we've seen her on multiple occasions try to dress like Princess Diana. It is bizarre.

“Does Prince Harry not look at her and say ‘that looks an awful lot like something my mother would wear?’”

She added: “It's devastating and Prince Harry should be remembering his mother and should be connecting with his brother in the next few hours."

