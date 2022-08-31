 
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Jennifer Lawrence comments on BFF Amy Schumer's liposuction revelation

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence has recently reacted to her best-friend-forever Amy Schumer’s liposuction surgery revelation in her latest interview.

Speaking with New Yorker, the Hunger Games star revealed, “When Amy got liposuction, I just assumed that would be a secret. And then... it wasn’t!”

The actress continued. “It’s a part of her. I hate using this word, relatability.”

Jennifer admitted that this move had worked in Amy’s benefit.

“In some ways, it’s benefited her. Look at her obviously successful career,” she added.

Amy, on the other hand, opened up about her liposuction procedure on social media earlier this year as per Daily Mail.

In March, the Life & Beth actress mentioned on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, “I just wanted to be honest about surgery mainly because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, 'She looks thinner' and whatever it's because I had a surgery.

“It’s too hard, and I just wanna be real about it,” said the comedian.

