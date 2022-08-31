 
Meghan Markle accused of 'pathological' claims about Archie

Meghan Markle has come under fire for making fantasist claims about Archie’s potential school life 'if he were in the UK'.

The claim incurred enormous amounts of backlash after Meghan dished over her fears of the UK and how “if Archie were in school in the UK, she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures. “

At the time, journalist Allison P. Davis quoted Meghan saying, “‘Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child’.”

The Daily Express’ royal correspondent Richard Palmer erupted over the claims and took to Twitter to write, “I’m afraid Meghan is a fantasist if she believes this would be a daily occurrence in the UK, where the @ipsonews code has strict rules about treatment of children in education.”

Even, the author of ‘William At 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch’, Robert Jobson chimed in.

He wrote, “I am beginning to think she actually believes her own #MeganTruths - It’s almost pathological. What is very sad is she knows some people will believe this nonsense. This would be a clear breach of @ipsonews.”

