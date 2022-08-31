Sydney Sweeney’s birthday post draws ire of DJ Bella Freda: Heres’ why

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney faced backlash after she posted photos and clips from her mum’s 60th birthday party on Instagram over the weekend.



According to Newsweek, Sweeney shared photo which showed people wearing MAGA-style hats and ‘Blue Lives Matter’ shirts.

Following her social media post, fans began accusing the actress of racist behaviour and now DJ Bella Freda had also been added in the haters’ list.

“All I see are red hats and red flags. Girl bye,” commented Freda under The White Lotus actress’ birthday post.

She went on to write, “This explains why you got so scared when my Mexican boyfriend was trying to fix lighting by you at the HCA awards and you freaked out and had your bf come shooo him while he was just doing his job and has no idea who you even are… why were you so scared? It’s giving Karennnn.”

Meanwhile, Sydney also reacted to the criticism as she issued a statement, asking her fans to “stop making assumptions and making the innocent celebration political”.

