 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for producing 'rubbish'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for producing rubbish

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of "playing social media liberals for fools".

The Duchess of Sussex has captured attention over the last few weeks, as she broadcast the first two episodes of her podcast series and took part in an interview for the US Magazine The Cut. 

Royal commentator Dan Hodges took to Twitter to share his opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recent moves, saying: "It’s actually quite funny how Meghan and Harry keep playing social media liberals for fools. They know they can come up with any old rubbish, and liberal opinion will have their backs."

Meghan Markle's interview saw the Duchess discuss her and Harry's decision to step back from the Royal Family and her continuing responsibilities as a public figure.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle slammed for making 'untrue' claims

Meghan Markle slammed for making 'untrue' claims
Shakira and Rafael Nadal are dating?

Shakira and Rafael Nadal are dating?
Michael Jackson’s estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips

Michael Jackson’s estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips
Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style

Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style
Kang Tae Oh announces the date for his military enlistment

Kang Tae Oh announces the date for his military enlistment
Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with son Samuel after returning from second honeymoon

Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with son Samuel after returning from second honeymoon
TWICE’s 'Between 1 & 2' to land in top 3 of Billboard

TWICE’s 'Between 1 & 2' to land in top 3 of Billboard
Mariah Carey breaks silence on her first marriage in Meghan Markle’s podcast

Mariah Carey breaks silence on her first marriage in Meghan Markle’s podcast
In pictures: Lady Gaga drops jaws in bold bedazzled dress

In pictures: Lady Gaga drops jaws in bold bedazzled dress
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Morrone split: Twitter bursts with jokes about star only dating women under 25

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Morrone split: Twitter bursts with jokes about star only dating women under 25
Stray Kids Bang Chan wants to befriend ENHYPEN’s Jake

Stray Kids Bang Chan wants to befriend ENHYPEN’s Jake
Tensions engulf Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck after marriage due to hectic schedules

Tensions engulf Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck after marriage due to hectic schedules

Latest

view all