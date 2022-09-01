Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death

file footage

Prince William was reportedly left feeling ‘dizzy and numb’ after learning the news of his mother Princess Diana’s tragic death all the way back in 1997.

As per OK! Magazine, a then 15-year-old William described feeling ‘numb and dizzy’ when his father Prince Charles first told him of his mother’s death.

Diana tragically passed away on August 31, 1997, in a fiery car crash in Paris that left two others dead, including the driver and her partner Dodi Fayed.

At the time, Prince William and Prince Harry, then 12 years old, were reportedly left to sleep over at Balmoral, where the Queen ordered that all newspapers be removed to safeguard the young princes from the news.

Prince Charles, their father, eventually informed William and Harry, with William describing the moment as ‘like an earthquake.’

“I remember just feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy,” he also shared, adding, “And you keep asking yourself 'Why me?' all the time. 'What have I done? Why has this happened to us?'”

Prince William has also shared his deep regret over his last phone call with Diana, sharing: “Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye – you know, ‘See you later’. If I’d known what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it.



