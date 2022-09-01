 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

file footage

Prince William was reportedly left feeling ‘dizzy and numb’ after learning the news of his mother Princess Diana’s tragic death all the way back in 1997.

As per OK! Magazine, a then 15-year-old William described feeling ‘numb and dizzy’ when his father Prince Charles first told him of his mother’s death.

Diana tragically passed away on August 31, 1997, in a fiery car crash in Paris that left two others dead, including the driver and her partner Dodi Fayed.

At the time, Prince William and Prince Harry, then 12 years old, were reportedly left to sleep over at Balmoral, where the Queen ordered that all newspapers be removed to safeguard the young princes from the news.

Prince Charles, their father, eventually informed William and Harry, with William describing the moment as ‘like an earthquake.’

“I remember just feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy,” he also shared, adding, “And you keep asking yourself 'Why me?' all the time. 'What have I done? Why has this happened to us?'”

Prince William has also shared his deep regret over his last phone call with Diana, sharing: “Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye – you know, ‘See you later’. If I’d known what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it.


More From Entertainment:

‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting

‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting
Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'

Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'
‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’

‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’
Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson

Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson
Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic

Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic
Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family

Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family
Meghan Markle poised to unleash ‘explosive’ royal attack with personal memoir?

Meghan Markle poised to unleash ‘explosive’ royal attack with personal memoir?

Kanye West accuses GAP of copying designs and leaving him out of business meetings

Kanye West accuses GAP of copying designs and leaving him out of business meetings
Princess Diana death case has 'much more to it, was 'not an accident': Lawyer

Princess Diana death case has 'much more to it, was 'not an accident': Lawyer
Prince Harry 'still talks to Diana spirit', she leads him 'wherever he wants to go'

Prince Harry 'still talks to Diana spirit', she leads him 'wherever he wants to go'
Leonardo DiCaprio getting over Camilla Morrone by 'partying every night'

Leonardo DiCaprio getting over Camilla Morrone by 'partying every night'

Latest

view all