Thursday Sep 01 2022
Prince Harry shares son Archie’s sweetest tribute to Princess Diana, ‘she should be here’

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

On the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, a clip from her son Prince Harry’s Apple+ docuseries has resurfaced on the internet and left royal fans in emotional awe.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, who made a special appearance alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, in the AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, shared a heartwarming story of his Archie paying the ‘sweetest tribute’ to his grandmother, Diana.

Talking about his son with Meghan in the fifth episode, the royal explained that Archie's nursery has a portrait of Diana hanging on the wall – before revealing that his first word was "grandma".

Harry said, “I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana.

“It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here,” he shared.

Princess Diana was 36 when she died in a tragic car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.

Back in 2017, in documentary Diana, Our Mother, Princes William and Harry sat down to recall some of their memories of their mother and spoke about the last times they saw her.

Harry said, “I can’t really, necessarily, remember what I said. But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was.”

