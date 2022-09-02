 
Friday Sep 02 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘going nuclear’ on Royal Family: report

Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Royal experts fear Meghan Markle has decided on going ‘completely nuclear’ on the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Rebecca English issued this claim in a new piece for Mail+.

She began by writing, “What's so clear about this interview - and the stylish photoshoot that accompanies it - is that it's exactly what Meghan thought she would be able to do when she joined the Royal Family.”

“It's what she grew up with, aspired to and had started to get a tiny taste of when she met Harry. There's nothing wrong about that whatsoever.”

“But this glossy, access-all-areas, thrusting a basket of home-grown fruit and vegetables (and a jar of ‘Lili’ jam) into the arms of your interviewer-style of publicity is not what our tweeds in the country and Tupperware boxes in the pantry Royal Family is about.”

Before concluding the commentator added, “Instead of accepting that, she - with Harry as a more than willing co-conspirator - decided to take the nuclear option.”

