 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West creates another fake newspaper front page with shocking claim

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Kanye West creates another fake newspaper front page with shocking claim

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West left fans baffled as he created another fake newspaper front page to announce the 'death' of a sportswear brand's CEO.

The American rapper, 45, does not seem to give up his practice of shocking the world as he posted and deleted a fake New York Times newspaper that falsely claimed Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted had 'died' at 60.

Kanye wrote the caption: 'I'm not here to be liked I'd you don't like it leave.' 

Kanye West creates another fake newspaper front page with shocking claim

Just weeks prior, he slammed Kasper for 'blatant copying' of his Yeezy slides after Adidas unveiled their Adilette slides.

Last week, Adidas reportedly announced Kasper, who started with the brand in 2016, was leaving the company in 2023.

He later reposted it and put a new caption: 'God loves Us;' it is still up on his Instagram page.

In early August, Kanye posted another fake NY Times newspaper front page announcing the 'death' of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship - after they had split.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's race understanding admission: CNN host voices disbelief at the Duchess

Meghan Markle's race understanding admission: CNN host voices disbelief at the Duchess
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss dishes on consequences of partying lifestyle

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss dishes on consequences of partying lifestyle
Amber Heard receives support from Emily Ratajkowski over online backlash

Amber Heard receives support from Emily Ratajkowski over online backlash
Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media
Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death

Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death
Amazon Original movies list 2022: Must Watch

Amazon Original movies list 2022: Must Watch
Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Meghan Markle worries Prince Harry’s memoir ‘may flop’

Meghan Markle worries Prince Harry’s memoir ‘may flop’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating
Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope

Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope
Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Latest

view all