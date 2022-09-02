Royal biographer shares the Queen's medical ordeal

The Queen has been asked to stick to medical advice ahead of appointing Britain's next Prime Minister at Balmoral, according to a royal expert.



"It is one of the few things that the monarch can actually do now, apparent from opening Parliament. It is one of the few things that is in her power to make somebody a Prime Minister," Royal author Angela Levin told Jeremy Vine.



Levin added: "She has been coming down to Buckingham Palace for the last 70 years you know to actually give the congratulations, to say goodbye and say hello to the people who are going to be our next Prime Ministers."

"So it must have been a real wrench for her to give in to the medical people and say Yes, okay I can't do it."

The royal expert went on saying: "It doesn't make any difference, there isn't any rule that says it has to be done there but she likes stability and things sort of being the same and she wanted to do it properly."

Queen Elizabeth II, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace. It is believed to be the first time in the monarch's 70 years on the throne that she has conducted the historic duty away from the Palace.