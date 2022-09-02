 
Queen’s health fears escalate as Prince Charles paying ‘unusual visits’ to her

Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns have escalated after it was reported that Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has been paying ‘unusual’ visits to her in recent months, reported Express UK.

The claim comes from Europe correspondent Sarah Greenhalgh, who told 7News that there have been ‘renewed concerns’ about the 96-year-old monarch’s health.

Talking about the Queen forgoing the change to come down to London from Balmoral to swear in the new UK Prime Minister, Sarah shared: “They don't want there to be any last-minute changes should there be a change in the Queen's condition, not that she is sick.”

“But naturally given her age, 96, and those ongoing mobility issues we keep hearing about… There are renewed concerns about her health.”

Sarah further shared: “Added to that, there are fresh reports that her eldest son and heir to the British throne Charles has been making what has been described as highly unusual daily visits to see his mother.”

“Even though they are mother and son, this isn't something that usually happens,” she said, adding: “She has been using that walking stick a lot throughout the year as well.”

