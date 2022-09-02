 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle told to 'let it go' by Bethenny Frankel amid shocking claims

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle received fresh flak from former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, who slammed the Duchess of Sussex for being ‘self-important’ and ‘polarizing’ with her recent comments about the royal family.

As per The Daily Mail, Frankel lashed out against Markle’s bombshell new interview with The Cut in a new episode of her iHeart podcast Just B, saying that the duchess needs to stop talking about the royal family if she wants out.

“You left the royal family and in every single interview you do, you are talking in some nuanced subtext, or slightly direct way about the royal family,” Frankel pointed out.

Meghan Markle received fresh flak from former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel
She added: “Let it go, move forward, create change in the future and leave that family behind. Because it's only creating more drama for your husband (Prince Harry).”

Frankel also called Markle out for demanding privacy but also making sure she’s in the spotlight, saying: “These nuanced: ‘I want my privacy, but I want a podcast. I want my privacy, but I want a Netflix special’... there's a million things I could say about it.”

