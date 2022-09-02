Princess Diana would not be 'great fan' of Meghan Markle with Harry 'new direction'

Princess Diana would not have like Meghan Markle if she were alive today, says expert.



Royal author and the late royal's friend, Tina Brown admits Diana was very 'protective' of her kids and would have denied the new path undertaken by Harry.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Ms Brown said: "Diana was very protective of her boys. She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken.

"I think she would have felt Meghan was steering Harry in a direction that was not good for Harry.

"I don’t think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine."

Harry married Meghan in 2018. The couple left their duties as senior royals in 2020.