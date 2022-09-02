Meghan Markle backing off from her remarks about Prince Harry and Charles' connection

The Duchess of Sussex sparked a debate after she reflected on how Prince Harry and Prince Charles' relationship has been amid a royal rift in her latest interview with The Cut.

Markle, 41, spoke about her life outside of the royal spotlight since stepping down from their senior royal duties in 2020.

During her candid conversation – published last week, the Suits alum commented on her strained relationship with her extended family. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she told the magazine.

While many readers assumed that Markle was referring to Harry’s lost his bond with Prince Charles, 73, a rep. for the Bench author clarified that she was speaking about her own father, Thomas Markle.

Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito also discussed Markle’s clarifications after making claims about the Duke with his father.

Bowie said. "I think that Team Sussex PR has clarified to Page Six and to Omid Scobie that Meghan actually meant to say she did not want Harry to lose his relationship with his dad.”

"Not that it was already lost which I think is really interesting because they do not clarify anything really. They let the news cycle run its course,” she noted.

"But I think The Cut almost misrepresented it in the way they said it," she added.

Last year, during the Sussex’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry revealed that Charles had stopped taking his calls.