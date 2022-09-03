Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk want to 'finally' settle together: 'Not Bennifer 2.0'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are looking to rekindle their romance.

The couple, who parted ways in 2019, are planning to have a sibling for their daughter.

A source close to the ex-lovers tells Page Six: “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together."

They added: “She would like her daughter to have a sibling.”

The couple are currently on a vacation with daughter Lea De Seine.

“They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid,” says our source.

Explaining, “It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’ They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle"