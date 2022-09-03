 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk want to 'finally' settle together: 'Not Bennifer 2.0'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are looking to rekindle their romance.

The couple, who parted ways in 2019, are planning to have a sibling for their daughter.

A source close to the ex-lovers tells Page Six: “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together."

They added: “She would like her daughter to have a sibling.”

The couple are currently on a vacation with daughter Lea De Seine.

“They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid,” says our source.

Explaining, “It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’ They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle"

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears son hints conservatorship was called for: 'She was working too hard'

Britney Spears son hints conservatorship was called for: 'She was working too hard'
Kanye West: 'Call me whatever names you want, you are the one who is crazy'

Kanye West: 'Call me whatever names you want, you are the one who is crazy'
Mariah Carey reacts to criticism for calling Meghan Markle a diva

Mariah Carey reacts to criticism for calling Meghan Markle a diva

Mandela's grandson refuses to criticise Meghan Markle despite provocation

Mandela's grandson refuses to criticise Meghan Markle despite provocation

Vikings: Lagertha actress promotes music album of Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside

Vikings: Lagertha actress promotes music album of Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside

Jane Fonda starts chemo for a 'treatable' cancer

Jane Fonda starts chemo for a 'treatable' cancer
Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding with Ben Affleck

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’
Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'

Latest

view all