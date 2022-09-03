Chris Rock reveals if Will Smith slap 'hurt': 'He is ugly'

Chris Rock is opening about his feelings for Will Smith post Oscars altercation.

The comedian, who faced a slap upfront from Will at the 2022 Oscars, says that King Richard star revealed his true self to the public.

Speaking to fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, Chris admitted the slap really hurt him.

“Goddamn right … the motherf**ker hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

As per Daily Mail, Dave continued: “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.

“Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

Earlier in May, Chris confessed that he will speak about the Oscars drama in the future, when he is more comfortable in sharing his side of the story.

"Don't expect me to talk about the bulls**t. I'll talk about it at some point — on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive," he quipped.