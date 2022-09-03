 
Saturday Sep 03 2022
BTS, Blackpink fans 'no longer' care for V-Jennie dating rumor?

BTS and Blackpink fans 'NO LONGER' care for V-Jennie dating rumor: Here's why

The dating rumors between BTS' V and Jennie from BLACKPINK are currently the most discussed trending topic in the K-pop industry.

Earlier in May, dating rumours between Jennie and V started doing rounds after a Jeju island photo went viral on the internet.

After that, more images of the two were made available to the public in August. They showed the duo hanging out in places like V's mansion and Los Angeles, among others.

ARMYs and BLINKs collectively expressed their annoyance and concern regarding the BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie situation and claimed that "they no longer care anymore".

Fans don't care if BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are dating, all they want is for the rumours to stop and for hackers to stop violating their privacy by leaking private photos and other information.

Here are some fan's tweets regarding the dating rumours:





