Britney Spears expresses gratitude to fans for making ‘Hold Me Closer’ big hit

Queen of pop Britney Spears marked her musical comeback with legendary singer Sir Elton John and released their much-anticipated duet, Hold Me Closer, last month.

On Friday, the Gimme More singer, 40, turned to her Instagram handle and expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans for making her song a smashing hit on the music charts.

“Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now !!!' Spears penned in the caption, alongside a piece of fan art she credited to the account @monalisaney81.





A picture featured a throwback shot of the Cold Heart singer, 75, in a Dodgers uniform was spliced with one of Spears modeling a Dodgers-style baseball uniform that declared her team to be 'Elton.'

Hold Me Closer is the first single in six years she has released since she was liberated from her controversial conservatorship last year.

The Toxic singer’s heartfelt gratitude post comes after the Rocket Man singer revealed gifts he received from Spears to celebrate their collaboration.

The Criminal crooner surprised Sir Elton with a matching salt and pepper set shaped like rockets - a tip of the hat to his classic 1972, which became the title of his biopic.