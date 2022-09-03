 
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Kate and William pen promising foreword for new children's book 'Puzzles For Spies'

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Kate and William pen promising foreword for new children's book ‘Puzzles For Spies’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) for publishing a new spy book for children, Puzzles for Spies.

Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their delight in the latest initiative as they penned a heartwarming foreword for the new book, which has been published by Puffin house.

The Cambridge couple, who has recently decided to move from Kensington Palace to a new home near Windsor, also revealed that they would also try solving the puzzles with the help of their children; Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

In the foreword, William and Kate wrote, “We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers.

"Hopefully this might mean we find them easier to solve…!” they quipped.

The couple continued saying, “As a family, we are no strangers to the vital work of GCHQ. We have seen first-hand how staff constantly adapt to face new threats, and we remain inspired by how committed staff are to protecting our national security.”

The royal couple also highlighted the impact of COVID pandemic on mental health across the nation, “It impacted our ability to go to work, to school, and to socialize in the way we are all accustomed to.”

The duke and duchess also shared that the proceeds from the first publication will partly go towards their mental health organization, Royal Foundation.

