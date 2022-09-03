 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Armie Hammer’s aunt exposes family's dark secrets following sexual assault claims

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer has opened up about her family’s dark past, stating, this seemingly set the tone for the actor’s alleged abusive behaviour in a new Discovery’s three-part docuseries House of Hammer.

“It exposes not only Armie, but it exposes my family and what I've been saying for the last 61 years about the multi-generational abuse by the men,” said estranged Casey in her interview with Entertainment Weekly.

She continued, “You don't just wake up one morning and become a monster, it’s a learned behaviour,”

Casey was not “shocked” to hear about her nephew’s sexual assault allegations from women including his ex-girlfriend.

“It’s something that I believe, based on my experience, I saw it from one generation to another and it just gets worse and worse and worse. So that’s why I wasn’t shocked,” remarked the author of Surviving my Birthright.

Casey mentioned that the men in her family would get away with all the illicit activities because of their privilege and links to influential people including White House and Buckingham Palace.

“You saw my grandfather control the narrative in all aspects of his life, our life, and he got away with it,” she told EW.

Casey noted that the mistreatment of women in her family might have shaped Armie’s attitude towards women.

“Women in my family were disposable, we were ornaments. I was told that as long as I behaved and looked pretty and said the right things and didn't embarrass my family, that I would be taken care of for the rest of my life,” observed The Lone Ranger actor’s aunt.

American writer commended all these women who came forward and shared their harrowing stories with the world

“I am here to let people know you're heard, and I believe you, and your story is impactful,” she added.

