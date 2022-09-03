 
Demi Lovato not rushing romance with new beau Jordan Lutes: 'She's been fooled before'

Demi Lovato reportedly not rushing her romance with new boyfriend Jordan Lutes as she has been fooled before when it comes to love.

The Heart Attack hit-maker and the Canadian musician made their relationship official on singer’s 30th birthday in August this year with special Instagram post that Lutes wrote for Lovato.

“Demi loves that Jute$ is funny, she is really into his personality and they have a ball together,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“They were introduced by mutual friends and have been taking it slowly, mainly because Demi’s last relationship ended so tragically.

“Demi really likes Jute$ but has been fooled before, so she’s taking her time getting to know him,” the source added.

Lovato parted ways with Max Ehrich in September 2020, two months after he proposed her for marriage, saying that she “rushed” into the engagement with someone she “did not know.”

“Demi’s friends are really happy for her,” the source shared. “She really giggles all the time [when] she’s with him.”

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," another insider previously told People Magazine. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

The second source shared that both of them have “a lot in common” including the fact that they both are on their sobriety journeys.

The lovebirds met while working together on Lovato’s latest album.

