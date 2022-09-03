 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

She's A 10 trend: Reese Witherspoon welcomes fall in a sweet Instagram Video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

American actress Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the arrival of autumn in a sweet video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old Legally Blonde star looked ready for a fall festival where she called herself the season's '#1 Fan.'

In a promotion for her Draper James line, the Oscar winner wore a green and black check dress with long sleeves, high collard, and ribbon trimmed tiers.

The clip was a part of the She's A Ten trend.

For the unversed, the trend, which originated on TikTok in May, begins with a person rating an imaginary lover on a scale from 1 to 10 based on their attractiveness before presenting a negative or positive trait that might affect their score.

The video showcased seasonal items from the Draper James website, including a Hello Fall, a pink sweater and sweater, and burnt orange boots.

The Big Little Lies star took advantage of the current 'he/she's a 10 trend on social media, writing next to the video, 'She’s a 10, but she breaks out the fall candles in August (leaf emoji) @draperjames.'

The successful Hollywood producer has recently signed to appear as a guest host on The View. 


More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans

Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans
Victoria Beckham ‘fearful’ of losing son Brooklyn amid hostility with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham ‘fearful’ of losing son Brooklyn amid hostility with Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share how they deal with ‘external commentary’ on life

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share how they deal with ‘external commentary’ on life
Zendaya and Tom Holland walk hand- in-hand in NYC

Zendaya and Tom Holland walk hand- in-hand in NYC
Demi Lovato not rushing romance with new beau Jordan Lutes: 'She's been fooled before'

Demi Lovato not rushing romance with new beau Jordan Lutes: 'She's been fooled before'
Prince Harry and Meghan to play ‘royal hide and seek’ with Kate and William on UK trip

Prince Harry and Meghan to play ‘royal hide and seek’ with Kate and William on UK trip
Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama lead tributes to Serena Williams

Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama lead tributes to Serena Williams
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called out for not tipping Casino dealers: ‘He’s cheap’

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called out for not tipping Casino dealers: ‘He’s cheap’
Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-obsessed babbling’: ‘Major faux pas’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-obsessed babbling’: ‘Major faux pas’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in UK to test royal family's temperament after Duchess' new claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in UK to test royal family's temperament after Duchess' new claims
Prince Harry’s son Archie enjoys ‘non-traditional royal hobbies’ in California home

Prince Harry’s son Archie enjoys ‘non-traditional royal hobbies’ in California home
Kate Middleton ‘begging’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘end drama’

Kate Middleton ‘begging’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘end drama’

Latest

view all