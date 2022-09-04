Is 'Hera Pheri 3' on the cards for a 2023 release?

As per reports, 'Hera Pheri 3' is expected to be released in the year 2023

Hera Pheri 3 will soon start rolling the camera as the film may release in 2023, according to Pinkvilla.



The outlet cited a credible source close to the development as saying, “Firoz Nadiadwala is in conversation with producer Anand Pandit for Hera Pheri 3."

The two have been discussing all the possible permutations and combinations to bring the 3 idiots – Raju, Shyam and Baburao – back together, however, the things are not there on the paper yet."

"Probably in next month or so, everything by god's grace will be clear.”

Interestingly, the talks are rife that the Welcome producer is not considering Priyadarshan, director of the first instalment of the iconic-comedy hit Hera Pheri.

Instead, the franchise is eyeing various top commercial Bollywood directors to direct the third instalment of the film.

Earlier, Nadiadwala confirmed rumours of the third instalment of Hera Pheri with the same iconic leads.

“You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji,” he stated.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, the Hera Pheri franchise went on to become the comedy cult of Indian cinema.