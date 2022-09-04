 
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle sends a message to Royal Family

Meghan Markle has 'threatened' that she has more secrets to share about the Royal Family in the future, according to a royal expert.

Meghan made more claims about her time as a senior royal in new interview. But the Daily Mail's royal editor Richard Eden, believes the Duchess of Sussex could have more to say.

Eden said: "She made a series of very unsubtle hints that she could say a lot more in the future. It seemed to be clear that they were threats. She was coming across as saying, ‘I can say these things, I’ve chosen not to."

The Duchess of Sussex revealed for the first time that she kept a daily journey before she stepped away from royal life with Prince Harry, sparking fears she has more to tell.

