 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
AFP

Barack Obama wins Emmy

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Barack Obama wins Emmy
Barack Obama wins Emmy

Washington: Hollywood newcomer Barack Obama was awarded an Emmy for narrating his Netflix documentary series "Our Great National Parks," the Television Academy announced Saturday.

The former two-term US president had already won a pair of Grammy Awards -- for audio versions of his memoirs "The Audacity of Hope" and "Dreams from My Father" -- so he now only needs an Oscar and a Tony to complete the estimable EGOT.

According to an Entertainment Weekly tracker, only 17 people have achieved an EGOT, including Mel Brooks, Whoopie Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and -- most recently -- Jennifer Hudson.

One other president had already been awarded an Emmy -- Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 -- although his was an honorary award.

After leaving office in 2017, both Obama and his wife Michelle have each written best-selling memoirs, and in addition to their non-profit foundation, have established a production company which has inked a major deal with Netflix, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

Their company´s first documentary for the streaming service, "American Factory," won the Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for directing, though the awards went to the filmmakers and not to the Obamas themselves.

Obama´s successor to the presidency, Donald Trump, did not win an Emmy for his reality competition show "The Apprentice," although he was nominated twice.

Other nominees in Obama´s narrator category included former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ("Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War"), Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong´o ("Serengeti II") and veteran naturalist David Attenborough ("The Mating Game").

Obama also received the Nobel Peace Prize after his 2008 presidential election win, for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West launches warning for world before Instagram blocks him again: Photo

Kanye West launches warning for world before Instagram blocks him again: Photo
Nicola Peltz 'demands' loyalty from Brooklyn against Victoria Beckham 'at all costs'

Nicola Peltz 'demands' loyalty from Brooklyn against Victoria Beckham 'at all costs'
Brooklyn Beckham 'crying' on brother Romeo shoulder as Victoria and Nicola fight

Brooklyn Beckham 'crying' on brother Romeo shoulder as Victoria and Nicola fight
Pete Davidson 'deserves better', fans says Kim Kardashian was not the one

Pete Davidson 'deserves better', fans says Kim Kardashian was not the one
Victoria Beckham made Nicola Peltz 'cry her eyes out' on wedding day: Here's Why

Victoria Beckham made Nicola Peltz 'cry her eyes out' on wedding day: Here's Why
Bella Hadid mourns the death of Charlbi Dean

Bella Hadid mourns the death of Charlbi Dean

Kanye West removes Instagram post featuring Bella Hadid and her boyfriend

Kanye West removes Instagram post featuring Bella Hadid and her boyfriend

'Meghan Markle and her father's estrangement started before she married Harry'

'Meghan Markle and her father's estrangement started before she married Harry'
Will Prince Harry's memoir be published before Christmas?

Will Prince Harry's memoir be published before Christmas?

Meghan Markle beginning to lose her grip on Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle beginning to lose her grip on Prince Harry?

'Lord of the Rings' prequel is Amazon Prime Video's biggest premiere

'Lord of the Rings' prequel is Amazon Prime Video's biggest premiere
Here’s why Miley Cyrus and her dad are not on speaking terms

Here’s why Miley Cyrus and her dad are not on speaking terms

Latest

view all