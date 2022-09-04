Pak vs Ind: Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India

Pacer Haris Rauf. — AFP/File

Haris Rauf says focus will be on sending Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to pavilion as soon as possible.

Rauf says he will bowl dot balls.

At least one of our top three batters will be required to play lengthy innings to win the match, he says.

DUBAI: Hours before their crucial Asia Cup encounter against arch-rivals India, Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf vowed to maintain the side's winning momentum after their triumph against Hong Kong.

Revealing their strategy for today against India, Rauf said that the focus of the Men in Green will be on sending Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to the pavilion as soon as possible, Daily Jang reported.

The Pakistan team will present their best in the high-octane clash.



“We will try not to repeat the mistakes which were made in the last match against India,” he added.

The in-form Green Shirts will win the match, hoped the pacer.

“We will try to take advantage of the weaknesses of Indian batters,” Rauf said adding that he will bowl at full strength. He maintained that he would bowl dot balls in the match.

At least one of our top three batters will be required to play lengthy innings to win the match, he added.

Pakistan eye revenge against India

With the determination to avenge their opening defeat at the hands of the Men in Blue, Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India once again in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The match is scheduled to start at 7pm Pakistan time.

In a massive blow for Pakistan, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available to play in the Men in Green's third match of the tournament against India due to injury.

Both Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain have been asked to get ready for Sunday's match as either one of them is expected to fill in for Dahani.

Dahani sustained an injury while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.