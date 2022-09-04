 
Sunday Sep 04 2022
Queen's absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has canceled multiple scheduled royal events in recent months, which has sparked serious concerns about her health.

After canceling the event at Balmoral Castle last month, the British monarch, 96, has recently announced to receive the new UK Prime Minister at her Balmoral residence instead of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday due to ongoing ‘mobility issues’ and ‘discomfort,’ the palace confirmed.

Recently, it has been reported that the Queen will be absent from the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event – scheduled to be held in Scotland this weekend.

Her absence her sparked a debate that the Queen, who became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, should step down from the royal duties.

TalkTV's host JJ Anisiobi said, "I think she's great but maybe this is time for her to resign and step back a little bit.”

"If she can no longer attend enough events, enough ceremonies, it's time we have someone fresh in,” he said.

Co-panelist Mike Graham added, "I think it is time for her to step back because there isn't any point in having the head of the state who can't actually see anybody or go anywhere."

The Sun reported that Prince Charles had been making regular morning visits to see his mother as she continues to struggle with her mobility.

