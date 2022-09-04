 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
'Hostile' Meghan Markle at 'war with the press and Firm'

Royal experts accuse ‘hostile’ Meghan Markle of planning a ‘turf war’ against the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued this claim in a new interview.

He made the admissions to the Daily Star and was quoted saying, “She has made some extremely bad mistakes in this interview. [...]”

“The idiocy of mentioning Nelson Mandela in the piece shows she is not taking advice or she is listening to very bad advice. In her interview in The Cut, she says she can say anything. This will be taken as a threat to the royal family.”

“It is therefore particularly strange timing that she and Harry are visiting the U.K. next month. She is unpopular and at war with the press and in a rift with the royal family.”

“They are also hostile and a clear danger to the royal family with Harry’s memoir due out soon,” he added.

Before concluding the commentator noted, “I don’t see a reconciliation and certainly not their resuming their royal duties in any form. They are unpredictable.”

