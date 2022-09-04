Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

American actor and director Olivia Wilde is sharing about the intimate scenes from the trailer for her latest film Don't Worry Darling which she had to remove forcefully.

The 38-year-old actress talked to the Associated Press about how the Motion Picture Association required her to cut some of the scenes out to approve it.

'There's a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer. The MPA came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about because I thought they it took it up another notch,' she said.

'But of course we still live in a really puritanical society. I do think the lack of eroticism in American film is kind of new. “

While Wilde's goal was to make the film provocative, it has received more than its fair share of controversy in recent weeks.

Recently she found herself in a public war of words with Shia LaBeouf, who was initially tapped to play the male lead.

Last month Wilde gave an interview to Variety where she said LaBeouf's process was 'not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions' after the role was ultimately recast with her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.



