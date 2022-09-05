 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'struggling' as Meghan Markle takes on more work

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Prince Harry struggling as Meghan Markle takes on more work

Prince Harry, who made a brief appearance in his wife's first episode of Archetypes with guest Serena Williams, is "struggling" as his wife Meghan Markle takes on more work, according to author and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Ms Dunlop said: "I think Harry's struggling with it. Poor old Harry. Who is front of The Cut? It's Meghan. Who is hosting the podcast? It's Meghan.

"Where's Harry? I feel sorry for Harry. He's like the in-between guy. Meghan is off there in the fast lane."

It comes when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan will appear at events in London and Manchester before jetting off to Germany to mark the one year countdown to the Invictus Games.

It is not known if they will visit the Queen in Balmoral, but it is thought unlikely as the couple have arrived without their children Archie and Lili on the working trip.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to No.1 spot at box office

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to No.1 spot at box office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bent on giving wounds to the royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bent on giving wounds to the royal family?
Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party

Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party
Kanye West exposes Kim Kardashian, accuses her of using Pete Davidson as 'pawn'

Kanye West exposes Kim Kardashian, accuses her of using Pete Davidson as 'pawn'
Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope

Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Amitabh Bachchan turns into a music composer for film 'Chup'

Amitabh Bachchan turns into a music composer for film 'Chup'

Latest

view all