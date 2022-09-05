 
entertainment
Piers Morgan takes a dig at Mariah Carey for calling Meghan Markle diva

TV presenter Piers Morgan took a dig at Mariah Carey after the singer shared her thoughts on her appearance on Meghan Markle's podcast.

Taking to Twitter, Mariah wrote ,"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!"

Morgan quoted the singer's tweet and with sarcastic remarks, "When Mariah Carey calls you a Diva, you really must be a piece of work."

