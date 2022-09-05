 
Prince Charles, royal family mull 'legal' options against Meghan Markle claims?

Prince Charles, royal family mull 'legal' options against Meghan Markle claims?

Heir to British throne Prince Charles is reportedly consulting with the palace lawyers over “how to handle Meghan [Markle]” following continued alleged public attack on the monarchy.

The Now to Love, in its report citing insiders, claims that the palace has taken recent comments by the Duchess of Sussex as nothing short of a threat.

Referring to her The Cut interview, a palace insider said, "It was meant as a threat and Charles took it that way.

"When he read that, he knew Meghan was making it clear she was never going to stop this nonsense, and now it's time to do something."

The Now to Love’s Woman's Day reported Prince Charles has been consulting with palace lawyers over "how to handle Meghan".

The source further said, "while Her Majesty prefers to publicly ignore private issues, Charles is different."

The report further claims within the palace suggestions are growing that perhaps it's time for a legal warning to Meghan Markle.

The royal insider said, "He [Prince Charles] wants her to know that she can't rely on the Queen's traditional silence for much longer, and the royals will fight back."

