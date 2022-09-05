5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

A Reuters file image of a Richter scale.

Tremors felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and cities of KP.

No loss of life and property reported.



Epicenter of earthquake located in Koh-e-Hindukush region.



An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted the federal capital and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab late Sunday night.



The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajour, Buner and their adjacent areas, local media outlets reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran, however, no loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country.

According to US Geological Survey data, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Koh Hindukush mountainous region in Afghanistan at the depth of 10 kilometres.