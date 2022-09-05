Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive special security during their time in the UK as they commence their engagements in the country Monday, September 5.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to attend the One Young World conference in Manchester today and strict security measures have been put in place to safeguard them in the country, reported Mirror UK.

This comes after Prince Harry took to the UK Home Office to court in an effort to get Met Police protection in place for him and his family during their time in the UK.

As part of the security arrangements, only approved guests and photographers will be given venue details for Harry and Meghan’s events, with One Young World conference staff being told to remove all unauthorised visitors from the venue at least 90 minutes before the opening.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in the UK on Saturday, September 3, just days after Meghan’s explosive interview with The Cut came out, in which she accused the British press of calling her children the ‘N-word’.

