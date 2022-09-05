 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle condemned by Palace aides that ‘don’t wanna serve her’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly become a ‘thorn’ in the side of ‘disgruntled’ Palace aides that

A ‘disgruntled’ Palace aide issued this clap back against the Sussexes during their interview with The Sunday Times.

They started off by telling the outlet, “Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent.”

“Pursue their philanthropic endeavors and be happy - and that in going their own way, they might no longer feel the need to rail against the system as much as they still do.”

“But then the star power of them requires an association with the Royal Family, and the fuel on those flames is the family discord.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Scared’ Duchess Camilla ‘living in dread’ of Prince Harry

‘Scared’ Duchess Camilla ‘living in dread’ of Prince Harry
Olivia Wilde avoids Shia LaBeouf question during press conference

Olivia Wilde avoids Shia LaBeouf question during press conference
Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima welcomes baby boy with Andre Lemmers

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima welcomes baby boy with Andre Lemmers
Stray Kids' Felix shows love to his fans on Instagram

Stray Kids' Felix shows love to his fans on Instagram
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone steps outside in style after split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone steps outside in style after split
‘Staggering’ Meghan Markle savaged over racism allegation

‘Staggering’ Meghan Markle savaged over racism allegation
Prince Harry ‘scared’ for Archie, Lilibet’s safety in the UK

Prince Harry ‘scared’ for Archie, Lilibet’s safety in the UK
Pete Davidson learns his romance with Kim Kardashian was ‘not meant to be’

Pete Davidson learns his romance with Kim Kardashian was ‘not meant to be’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grace Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their stunning presence

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grace Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their stunning presence

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’
'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living, struggling in free Pakistan

'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living, struggling in free Pakistan
Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside

Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside

Latest

view all