Monday Sep 05 2022
‘Scared’ Duchess Camilla ‘living in dread’ of Prince Harry

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Duchess Camilla has reportedly been “living in dread” of Prince Harry ad his incoming memoir release.

Royal commentator and biographer Tina Brown has issued this shocking insight.

The best-selling author spilled the beans in her interview with the Daily Beast.

There, she started off by referencing Princess Diana and admitted, “The scorched earth left by Diana still smoulders.”

“For the first ten years after her death, the royals were still destabilised by the catastrophes surrounding Diana—from her divorce, the damage to Charles, the car crash, the effect on the boys.”

“The rise of Kate (Middleton) and William have done a great deal to reduce that dark dust, and decrease the Diana decibel,” she added.

“But with what Harry and Meghan have said and done, the next season of The Crown [which will focus on events leading up to and after Diana’s death] and Harry’s memoir will resurface a particular agony for Charles. The Queen was re-stabilised after the death of Diana, whereas Charles has continually battled to end those ghosts.”

Before concluding she added, “The rehabilitation of Camilla’s image has been utterly successful, but she lives in dread of Harry’s book. In some ways, Diana’s ghost still rattles at the gate.”

