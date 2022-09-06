 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shares a 'pinch me moment' in Manchester

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Meghan Markle shares a pinch me moment in Manchester

Meghan Markle spoke of her experience with One Young World in her Monday's speech in Manchester.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed a 'pinch me moment' when she joined the One Young World counsellors, as 'the girl from Suits'.

'I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists that I had such a deep and long-standing respect and admiration for,' she said.

'And I was invited to pull up a seat at the table. I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even saved my little paper place card that had my name on it. Just proof: proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn't sure that I belonged.

'I was so nervous, I doubted myself and I wondered, wondered if I was good enough to be there?'

But she added One Young World, 'saw in me, just as I see in you, the present and the future'.

'And I want to make that point because often times I speak to young girls about the years ahead. About what you will do, about what you will have to adopt to fix from previous generations and also what legacy you will leave.

'You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now, in this very moment. And for that I am so grateful to be in your company today.'

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to overtake UK with bombshell speech

Meghan Markle to overtake UK with bombshell speech
Prince Harry's wife Meghan gives hope to young girls for promising future in Manchester speech

Prince Harry's wife Meghan gives hope to young girls for promising future in Manchester speech
Khloe Kardashian shares sweet video of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares sweet video of daughter True
Florence Pugh joins Olivia Wilde for ‘Don't Worry Darling’ red carpet

Florence Pugh joins Olivia Wilde for ‘Don't Worry Darling’ red carpet
Kanye West breaks silence on fake Kim Kardashian’s diarrhea post

Kanye West breaks silence on fake Kim Kardashian’s diarrhea post

Meghan Markle or Camilla: Who's the real cause of rift between Prince Charles and Harry?

Meghan Markle or Camilla: Who's the real cause of rift between Prince Charles and Harry?
‘Scared’ Duchess Camilla ‘living in dread’ of Prince Harry

‘Scared’ Duchess Camilla ‘living in dread’ of Prince Harry
Olivia Wilde avoids Shia LaBeouf question during press conference

Olivia Wilde avoids Shia LaBeouf question during press conference
Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima welcomes baby boy with Andre Lemmers

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima welcomes baby boy with Andre Lemmers
Stray Kids' Felix shows love to his fans on Instagram

Stray Kids' Felix shows love to his fans on Instagram
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone steps outside in style after split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone steps outside in style after split
‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle condemned by Palace aides that ‘don’t wanna serve her’

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle condemned by Palace aides that ‘don’t wanna serve her’

Latest

view all