Meghan Markle to overtake UK with bombshell speech

Meghan Markle is scheduled to speak directly to the British public today for the first time since Megxit

Meghan Markle is scheduled to speak directly to the British public today for the first time since Megxit, as the Duchess will be the keynote speaker at the One Young World event in Manchester, reported The Daily Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex landed in the UK along with her husband Prince Harry on Saturday, and is scheduled to address the British public in an event that is said to have special security measures in place.

According to the British publication, Meghan will deliver her keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the One Young World event, and will then meet summit delegates with Prince Harry.

However, it has been reported that the area around the event’s venue, Bridgewater Hall, has been cleared ahead of Meghan and Harry’s arrival after 6 pm.

This measure is said to especially have been put in place to avoid the couple hearing ‘boos’ from the British public.