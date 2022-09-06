 
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Piers Morgan drops 'F-bomb' on Meghan Markle: 'Sinking her claws into halfwit Harry'

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Piers Morgan is taking a swipe at Meghan Markle's audacity to return to UK in a scathing new column.

The former GMB host brands the Duchess of Sussex 'stupendous'  as he accuses her of using royal titles for personal gains.

Taking to his column in The Sun, Piers wrote: "Even by her standards, it’s staggeringly, stupendously, preposterously absurd for a woman who married a multi-millionaire prince, gave up her job, and now lives entirely off the gargantuan proceeds of his royal status that she ruthlessly fleeces to the highest bidders, lecturing anyone about poverty and equality."

He continued: "But for Markle to pull this stunt in Britain, the country she loathes and couldn’t wait to abandon once she sunk her claws into halfwit Harry, at a time when we’re in the midst of the worst financial crisis since the end of World War Two, is as sickening as it’s outrageous."

"To be blunt, who the f*** does she think she is coming back here at all after all the vile manure she’s gleefully flung at Britain, the Monarchy and the Royal Family?"

He continued: "And for her to have the brass neck to give a ‘keynote address’ about poverty and gender equality when she leads a life of unimaginable wealth and privilege purely because of her husband’s birthright is not just completely inappropriate, it’s shamefully tone deaf."

Piers wrote: "As always with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – I still don’t understand why the hell they’re allowed to keep these titles given how cynically they exploit them for personal financial gain - their actions are riddled with hypocrisy".

Later in the piece, Piers exclaimed: "And the worst thing about her and Harry’s constant royal-bashing antics is the appalling hurt and distress it causes the poor Queen who is 96 and in poor health."

